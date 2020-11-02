Tiger Moth Tales release video for brand new song Blackbird

Tiger Moth Tales have released a video for brand new song Blackbird. It's taken from the band's upcoming new studio album The Whispering Of The World which will be released through White Knight Records on December 4. You can watch the video below.

The Whispering Of The World was originally intended for release earier this year before lockdown scuppered plans. The new album finds Peter Jones accompanied by a grand piano and string quartet, all captured by the state of the art recording facilities at Fieldgate Studios in South Wales.



"I have filmed many of my past promotional videos at Fieldgate and as they also have a beautiful Fazioli grand piano it was a no brainer to record the album there," Jones explains. "I had distinguished Welsh composer Ian Lawson at my disposal and he was invaluable with his time and expertise in creating the musical scores for the string quartet that we decided to use to complement the album. Thankfully, Ian was able to take the parts from my demos and score them out. Then the real reward was to sit there in the studio as the players brought the score and the songs to life.”

This is the first Tiger Moth Tales album not recorded and produced solely by Jones in his home studio and he had to adopt a different approach in regards to the recording process.



“I’m used to working on my own, and having total control, so having to work in conjunction with an engineer and producer was a little daunting at first," he explains. "Rob Reed needs no introduction and Andrew Lawson is a first rate engineer so I quickly learned to relax and enjoy the whole experience.”



The Whispering Of The World is Jones's most personal album since his debut release Cocoon. The themes of the songs are of nature, memories of time spent with family and friends, plus deeper themes of depression, bereavement and coming to terms with mortality.



"I started off with the nature theme in mind, but while writing these songs, I realised I was calling on memories of times which were deeply embedded in my mind," he says. "These were moments which inspired me, or which left a big impression on me. But in that year of writing, two people very dear to me passed away and I felt the need to collect my thoughts by writing them down. It developed into a reflection on mortality, how to deal with losing loved ones, and what impression we leave behind ourselves when it's time to go.”



With the stripped back nature of the songs, instead of the usual big production associated with Tiger Moth Tales, Jones has used the strings to create the magical moods in the pieces.

"On this album we've gone back to traditional methods, using the string section to recreate sounds like bird songs and also of the sea and the breeze blowing through the rocks. The players rose wonderfully to the task. There are so many feelings and memories captured on this album which are very personal to me. But, as with Cocoon, I hope that others will get a lot of enjoyment and emotion from this collection of songs. I certainly loved every minute of making the album and I'm really grateful to everyone who helped make it happen."

The Whispering Of The World will be released with an accompanying DVD, The Quiet Room sessions as well as three promo videos, as well as a version with accompanying mini live album Still Alive.

Pre-order The Whispering Of The World.

(Image credit: White Knight Records)

Tiger Moth Tales: The Whispering Of The World

1. Taking The Dawn

2. The Whispering Of The World

3. Sweeter Than Wine

4. Quiet Night

5. A Town By The Sea

6. Blackbird

7. Waving, Drowning

8. Lost To The Years