Tiger Moth Tales release video for brand new song Still Alive

Tiger Moth Tales have released a video for new song Still Alive. The song is taken from a surprise new album of the same name, the band's fifth, which will be released through White Knight Records on August 1.

Originally Peter Jones had planned an entirely different album for 2020, along with live dates with Francis Dunnery's It Bites, Red Bazar and of course Tiger Moth Tales. Still Alive is Jones's take on the lockdown situation and will no doubt appeal to the mixed emotions felt by many of us throughout these difficult times.

"This is not the album I had previously planned to put out, as I’d already recorded a collection of new songs at Fieldgate Studios in South Wales which, for various reasons beyond our control, is not ready for release yet," explains mainman Peter Jones. "But like so many other things this year, this new mini album came out of the blue as a response to the times we now find ourselves in. There are different moods in the songs, inspired by my own alternating feelings. From visions of a doomed world and a growing tone of madness, to a desire to see the positives and the spirit of endurance and survival. Hopefully the message is ultimately an uplifting one and will resonate with others."

Still Alive will include a new bonus DVD featuring the band filmed live in front of an intimate audience at the fabulous Rockfield Studios in 2018 as part of The Quiet Room sessions.

Pre-order Still Alive.

(Image credit: Tiger Moth Tales)

Tiger Moth Tales: Still Alive

1. Still Alive

2. The Mighty Fallen

3, Golden

4. Lean Into Madness

5. Whistle Along

6. Still Alive (Reprise)