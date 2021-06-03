Tickets for Anthrax’s 40th anniversary livestream are on sale now

Anthrax will launch their 40th anniversary livestream event at midnight on July 17 (UK time), and you can purchase tickets for the show right now. Among the options is the opportunity to have a live video chat with members of the New York band.



In addition, fans will be able to buy a digital ticket to relive the past 40 years with exclusive interviews, testimonials, and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the quintet’s storied career.

For full details on ticket prices and available bundles visit anthraxlive.com



"I was a 17-year-old metal-head kid from Queens when I started this band," says guitarist Scott Ian. “I am a 57-year-old metal-head kid from Queens about to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this band. That means for 40 years, I've gotten to do exactly what I've wanted to do — and getting to do what I love and being a part of something so much bigger than myself has made the time, the unbelievable weight of 40 seems so light. It's been an amazing story so far, and I see 40 as a milestone that absolutely should be recognised and celebrated. Congratulations to us! I also see 40 as a stepping stone to the next chapter of Anthrax — we still have a lot to say and some killer riffs to unleash. I'm not going to say, ‘Here's to 40 more’, because nobody wants to see that (I'd be 97). How about, 'Here's to at least ten more, and we'll go from there! Thank you for enabling me, my friends."





(Image credit: Anthrax)

Later this year Anthrax will be celebrated with a new graphic novel, Z2 Comics' Among the Living, featuring a track-by-track storyline inspired by Anthrax's iconic 1987 album, Among The Living.