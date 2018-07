Thrice will release their eighth studio album next year, the band have confirmed.

They went on hiatus in 2012 after releasing their 2011 album Major/Minor, with Dustin Kensrue, Teppei Teranishi, Ed Breckenridge and Riley Breckenridge making their live comeback at this year’s Hevy Fest.

Now they’ve announced fresh material will be released in 2016 via a picture on their Facebook page.

Further details will be released in due course.