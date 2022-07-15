Threshold return with video for brand new single Silenced

UK prog rockers Threshold have returned with a video for their brand new single Silenced, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming studio album, The Dividing Line, which will be released through Nuclear Blast on November 18. The band's twelfth album is the first since 2017's Legends Of The Shire, which saw the return of the band's former vocalist Glynn Morgan.

"Silenced is about how we seem to be heading towards less voices, less artists, less venues, less platforms where everyone can be heard," says keyboard player Richard West. "People seem so scared to speak out or debate anything anymore. I know I sound old but I miss the good old days! When freedom of speech goes then society is lost."

The band have described The Dividing Line as “Legends’ darker, moodier older brother”.

The Dividing Line will be released as a CD digipak and as a double vinyl gatefold in various colour vinyl formats. You can see the new artwork below.

Pre-order The Dividing Line.