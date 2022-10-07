Threshold drop video for brand new single Complex

UK prog rock quintet Threshold have shared a video for their brand new single Complex, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming studio album, Dividing Lines, which will be released through Nuclear Blast on November 18.

"Complex was the second song written for Dividing Lines and I love the energy that Johanne injected into the song, particularly on the pre-choruses," says guitarist and producer Karl Groom. "The idea for the solo came about by accident when I left a parallel pitch-shift on the lead sound whilst making the demo. We can’t wait to release the album and have the chance to tour again."

Threshold have previously released videos for King Of Nothing and Silenced.

Dividing Lines will be released as a CD digipak and as a double vinyl gatefold in various colour vinyl formats. You can see the new artwork below.

Pre-order The Dividing Lines.