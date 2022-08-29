Threshold release video for brand new single King Of Nothing

UK prog rockers Threshold have returned with a video for their brand new single King Of Nothing, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming studio album, Dividing Lines, which will be released through Nuclear Blast on November 18.

King Of Nothing is the first song penned for the band by singer Glynn Morgan, who returned to Threshold for 2017's Legends Of The Shire, in 18 years.

"It's about moving on, accepting defeat and just moving on, instead of spending the rest of your life blaming yourself or whoever for things not going the way you´d hoped," says Morgan. "As hard as it may seem, don't give up, just press reset, smile! grab your dreams and start over again, be the King of your own destiny!

"King of Nothing is the first single I have written for Threshold since Innocent back in 1994 during my first stint with the band, and it feels awesome and exciting to have one of my songs chosen for release as a single from the new album Dividing Lines.”

Dividing Lines will be released as a CD digipak and as a double vinyl gatefold in various colour vinyl formats. You can see the new artwork below.

Pre-order The Dividing Lines.