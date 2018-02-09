Three Days Grace to release new album Outsider

Three Days Grace have confirmed that their new album will be released next month.

It’s titled Outsider and will arrive on March 9 via Music For Nations. To mark the announcement, the Canadian outfit have released a video for new single The Mountain.

Bassist Brad Walst says: “To me, Outsider represents the journey to find your place. The world feels crazy at times. We try to get away from that every once in a while. We do our own thing, and we’re comfortable doing it.

“We have always looked forward and not backwards. That’s an ongoing theme.”

The follow-up to 2015’s Human is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and the band’s 2018 tour dates below. Further track details will be revealed in due course.

Apr 20: Tampa Amalie Arena WXTB 98 Rockfest, FL

Apr 21: Orlando Central Florida Fairgrounds WJRR Earthday Birthday, FL

Apr 22: Ladson Exchange Park WYBB98 Rockfest, SC

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

