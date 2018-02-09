Trending

Three Days Grace to release new album Outsider

By News  

Three Days Grace confirm that their new album Outsider will arrive in March - watch video for The Mountain

Three Days Grace
Three Days Grace

Three Days Grace have confirmed that their new album will be released next month.

It’s titled Outsider and will arrive on March 9 via Music For Nations. To mark the announcement, the Canadian outfit have released a video for new single The Mountain.

Bassist Brad Walst says: “To me, Outsider represents the journey to find your place. The world feels crazy at times. We try to get away from that every once in a while. We do our own thing, and we’re comfortable doing it.

“We have always looked forward and not backwards. That’s an ongoing theme.”

The follow-up to 2015’s Human is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and the band’s 2018 tour dates below. Further track details will be revealed in due course.

Three Days Grace 2018 tour dates

Apr 20: Tampa Amalie Arena WXTB 98 Rockfest, FL
Apr 21: Orlando Central Florida Fairgrounds WJRR Earthday Birthday, FL
Apr 22: Ladson Exchange Park WYBB98 Rockfest, SC
May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Three Days Grace: "It's time for us to go global!"