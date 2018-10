Thomas Giles has released a video for his track Siphon The Bad Blood.

The song is taken from the Between The Buried And Me frontman’s upcoming solo album Modern Noise, out on November 25.

It’s Tommy Giles Rogers Jr’s second solo album under the name Thomas Giles. He has also released an electronic record under the moniker Giles.

BTBAM released live studio DVD Future Sequence: Live At The Fidelitorium in September.