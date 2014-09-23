Between The Buried And Me get Extremophile

Between The Buried And Me have released another clip from their live studio DVD, featuring their performance of Extremophile Elite.

Future Sequence: Live At The Fidelitorium contains a full performance of recent album the Parallax II: Future Sequence. It’s set for launch on September 30.

Frontman Tommy Rogers explains: “You can watch us play any of our songs live online, so we wanted to give our fans something a little different – an intimate live performance in a studio. We wanted something that made them feel a little closer to us, almost feel like they’re at practice with us.”