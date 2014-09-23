Trending

Between The Buried And Me get Extremophile

By Louder  

Live studio DVD set for release next week

Between The Buried And Me have released another clip from their live studio DVD, featuring their performance of Extremophile Elite.

Future Sequence: Live At The Fidelitorium contains a full performance of recent album the Parallax II: Future Sequence. It’s set for launch on September 30.

Frontman Tommy Rogers explains: “You can watch us play any of our songs live online, so we wanted to give our fans something a little different – an intimate live performance in a studio. We wanted something that made them feel a little closer to us, almost feel like they’re at practice with us.”