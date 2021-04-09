This Winter Machine unveil new line-up and video for Pleasure And Purpose

UK melodic proggers This Winter Machine have announced an almost completely new line-up as they release a new video for Pleasure And Purpose. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album Kites. You can watch the new video below.

Only singer Al Winter remains from the line-up that recorded 2019's A Tower Of Clocks. Joining him in the new-look line-up are guitarists Dom Bennison and Simon D'Vali , drummer Alan Wilson and bassist Dave Close.

"It became clear during lockdown that not everyone wanted to go forward at the same pace," reveals Winter. "People had different ideas of what they wanted to do next and things in rehearsal weren't really gelling.

"I decided that I didn't want to carry on in the direction some of the others wanted to go. The rest of the guys have all been in bands together for 30 years so it was mutually decided that I'd bring in new blood to TWM and they would start something new. No animosity from my side at all."

"We're still looking for a full time keys player, but in the meantime Pat Ganger Sanders from Drifting Sun was someone I'd chatted to online a lot, and he was happy to help out on keys.

"Most of Kites was written over the last few years in my spare time. I just needed the right people to help smooth the edges and turn it into a real project."

Kites, This Winter Machine's third album, will be released later this year.