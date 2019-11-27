This Winter Machine reveal details of album no. 3

Melodic UK proggers This Winter Machine have revealed details of their new album, the band's third. Kites will be released in the first quarter of the new year, the band say in a post on their Facebook page.

"We're really excited for this one, we believe we've done some of our best writing for this," says singer Al Winter, revealing the artwork for Kites. "It'll be available to pre order at the end of January with a couple of different packages available. Plenty more news to follow over the next few weeks and months..."

This Winter Machine released their debut album The Man Who Never Was in 2017, and followed it up with acclaimed A Tower Of Clocks in 2019.