These Cyber Monday deals on Apple AirPods Max are still going strong

Cyber Weekend might be nearing an end right now, but the sales are far from over. There are still Cyber Monday music deals to be had on everything from wireless headphones to bluetooth speakers, and some of the best deals are still waiting to be snapped up.

Among them is a hefty saving on Apple Airpods on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, Best Buy are currently offering the AirPods Max for $455.99 – a $93.01 saving on their list price of $549.

And in the UK, the same pair of AirPods Max is currently £428.11 – a saving of £120.89, or 22%, on their £549 list price.

Were Apple AirPods Max: Were $549 , now $455.99

We've big fans of Apple's latest headphones – the super stylish Apple AirPods Max – and on Best Buy you can currently nab a pair of them in the fetching Sky Blue shade with a saving of $93.

Were Apple AirPods Max: Were £549 , now £427.52

UK customers haven't been left out of the Apple AirPods Max discount party – on Amazon you can currently get the same Sky Blue pair for £121 off.

So while these headphones might have a heftier price point than a lot of wireless cans out there, there's no denying it – the Apple AirPods Max sound great. They can easily stand up to other competitors in the market like the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. They're also pleasingly easy to use and have competitive noise-cancelling abilities.

Apple's first over-ear headphones, first released in 2020, they might not be quite as iconic as their earbud-shaped siblings yet, but with unbelievable audio performance like this, we're sure they're not far behind. The sound is so detailed that the AirPods Max can reveal elements in your favourite music that you may not have noticed before – and that's the mark of a pair of really fantastic-sounding headphones.

They also feel like a premium pair of cans – although the extra weight you get by forgoing plastic for stainless steel might not appeal to everyone. They're still comfy enough for a few hours of wear, though.

