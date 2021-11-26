There's a hefty Black Friday deal on Sennheiser's HD 450SE headphones

Black Friday is here and with it a whole host of Black Friday wireless headphones deals have arrived. Nowhere is that more true than over at Amazon, where their annual tradition of slashing prices on premium cans is in full swing.

As part of the festivities, they're currently offering a whopping £90 off the Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones, taking the price down from £179 to £89.99.

There’s a saving of almost £90 on the awesome Sennheiser HD 450SE Bluetooth headphones on Amazon UK right now. The 'SE' stands for Special Edition, and they're are a great option if you're looking for competitive cans at a great price.

The closed-back Sennheiser HD 450SE perform particularly well when it comes to sound quality, and you can thank their active noise cancelling for that. Of course, with noise cancelling comes a slight compromise on battery life, and while they can't compete with wireless cans that come without it, they do hold a genuinely impressive battery life of 30 hours from just two hours of charging.

You've also got Bluetooth 5.0 and a Virtual Assistant button for Siri and Google Assistant, as well as Sennheiser app support. They can be folded neatly away safety in your bag which also makes them a win for those who want cans on they can easily use on the go.

