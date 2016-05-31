The Wonder Years announce intimate UK tour

The Wonder Years have announced an intimate UK tour this July.

The trek is the Philadelphia pop-punk outfit’s first headline tour in the country since the release of their 2015 album, No Closer To Heaven. They’ll then head to South America for a run of dates in August.

Vocalist Dan ‘Soupy’ Campbell says: “We know it’s been too long since we’ve really headlined and we’re sorry. Scheduling all of this is hard and with two of us getting married this year on top of all the touring we already had planned, fitting a UK run in has been a challenge, but we decided that isn’t fair to you.

“So, we’re making it happen. At the end of July, we’ll be coming over for four very special, very intimate shows. We’re playing in small rooms and playing long, ground-covering sets.”

The Wonder Years tour 2016

Jul 28: London Dome, UK

Jul 29: Swansea Sin City, UK

Jul 30: Leeds Key Club Leeds, UK

Jul 31: Glasgow Stereo, UK

Aug 13: San Jose El Sotano, Costa Rica

Aug 14: Bogota Auditorio Lumiere, Colombia

Aug 16: Lima Yield Rock , Peru

Aug 18: Recoleta Club Ambar, Chile

Aug 19: Buenos Aires Gier Music Club, Argentina

Aug 20: Sao Paolo Hangar 110, Brazil

Aug 21: Curitiba John Bull, Brazil

