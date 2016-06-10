The Vintage Caravan confirm UK tour

The Vintage Caravan will return to the UK for a seven-date tour in November, they’ve confirmed.

It includes the psychedelic Icelandic outfit’s first-ever headline show in London – and they’ve promised to “expand the minds of fans.”

Frontman Oskar Logi says: “Ah, the United Kingdom. We love you. We have a good thing going on and we hope you feel the same way.

“You are the Barry to our White, the Pink to our Floyd and the Bootsy to our Collins. We hope you remember the good times we had – let’s make some more sweet memories.”

Tickets are on sale now. The Vintage Caravan released third album Arrival last year.

The Vintage Caravan UK tour 2016

Nov 07: Birmingham Rainbow

Nov 08: Newcastle Think Tank

Nov 09: Glasgow Audio

Nov 10: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 11: Hard Rock Hell, Wales

Nov 12: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Nov 13: London Underworld

The Vintage Caravan: The Land Of Ice And Beer