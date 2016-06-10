The Vintage Caravan confirm UK tour

The Vintage Caravan will return to the UK for a seven-date tour in November, they’ve confirmed.
It includes the psychedelic Icelandic outfit’s first-ever headline show in London – and they’ve promised to “expand the minds of fans.”
Frontman Oskar Logi says: “Ah, the United Kingdom. We love you. We have a good thing going on and we hope you feel the same way.
“You are the Barry to our White, the Pink to our Floyd and the Bootsy to our Collins. We hope you remember the good times we had – let’s make some more sweet memories.”
Tickets are on sale now. The Vintage Caravan released third album Arrival last year.
- Ian Astbury: The Cult still have a lot to say
- The 10 best punk songs according to Duff McKagan
- Motorhead's record label announces first batch of releases
- Ritchie Blackmore has been misguided over Rainbow shows - Joe Lynn Turner
The Vintage Caravan UK tour 2016
Nov 07: Birmingham Rainbow
Nov 08: Newcastle Think Tank
Nov 09: Glasgow Audio
Nov 10: Sheffield Corporation
Nov 11: Hard Rock Hell, Wales
Nov 12: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Nov 13: London Underworld