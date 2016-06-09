Ritchie Blackmore has been misguided over Rainbow shows - Joe Lynn Turner

Former Rainbow singer Joe Lynn Turner believes band leader Ritchie Blackmore has been “misguided” into forming an all-new lineup for his return to rock shows later this month.

Blackmore appears at the Monsters Of Rock festivals in Germany on June 17 and 18, then at the Genting Arena, Birmingham, UK, on June 25. He’s said that no plans for a tour or album being made.

Turner reported last year that he’d been trying to bring about a reunion, until his former colleague unveiled a lineup featuring Lords Of Black vocalist Ronnie Romero.

Now Turner tells Eddie Trunk (via Blabbermouth): “I want to preface this by saying I really wish Ritchie well. He’s allowed to do whatever he wants.

“He’s been misguided by people around him. That’s what I really believe. I believe he’s been misguided, and I believe he trusts these people – and I think he made a mistake doing this.”

He adds that, if he’d had his way, the reunion shows would have included vocalists Doogie White and Graham Bonnet, bassist Bob Daisley, drummer Bobby Rondinelli and others.

“I wanted to have a Rainbow extravaganza,” he says. “There are a lot of fans that love Rainbow that haven’t even seen Rainbow, and this would be the ticket for them.

“I guess his advisers could not sell him that. Or maybe they never told him that.

“I have a feeling that he was not full of the information at the time. Certain things have come to pass that sort of indicated that he didn’t know about it, to me.”

Turner continues: “Kudos to him and good luck – but it’s still going to be a mystery, as Ritchie always has been.”

