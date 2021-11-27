The top 10 essential Black Friday headphone deals that are still alive and kicking

Black Friday might be over for another year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still grab an awesome deal on headphones or earbuds.

Many retailers on both sides of the Atlantic still have their sales on and we’ve picked out five brilliant deals from the US and five from the UK that could help you decide what to go for.

First up in the US we have this awesome deal on the Beats Studio3 headphones in either Shadow Gray or Matte Black. Best Buy have cut the price from $349.99 to $169.99 – a sound saving of $180.

In the UK? Then worry not as we’re pointing you in the direction of the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are on sale at Amazon for £199, down from their list price of £250 – and that's just for starters. Check out our full range of picks below – but be warned: with it being Cyber Weekend, these discounts could simply disappear at any time.

US deals

Beats Studio 3: Were Beats Studio 3: Were $349.99 , now $169.99

There’s a strong saving on the Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones at Best Buy. Save a whopping $180 on these cans in either Matte Black or Shadow Gray.

Marshall Major IV headphones: $149.99 Marshall Major IV headphones: $149.99 , now $99.99

Over on Marshall's official website, you'll find this fine saving of $50 on the excellent Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones. Foldable, with great sound and epic battery life, these are perfect for music on the go.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Were Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: Were $279 , now $199

Walmart have taken $80 off the price off the Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds. These offer True Wireless Bluetooth and are simply a great set of headphones - and we love the fact they are available for less than $200.

Apple AirPods Pro: Were Apple AirPods Pro: Were $249.99 , now $189.99

This neat $60 off the price of the top flight AirPods Pros is live on Best Buy right now and they come with a Magsafe charging case. At this price, you just can't go wrong.

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Were Sennheiser HD 450BT: Were $199.95 , now $99.95

When it comes to great audio, Sennheiser are a name you can trust – and if you’re looking to treat your ears, then this 50% saving on the excellent HD 450BT Bluetooth headphones on Amazon is just what you need.

UK deals

Sony WF-1000XM4: Were Sony WF-1000XM4: Were £250 , now £199

Sony’s brilliant Sony WF-1000XM4 are on sale at Amazon and are an awesome option if you’re looking for an alternative to the Apple AirPods. Noise cancelling is superb, while the audio is top notch.

Were Apple AirPods Max: Were £549 , now £426.50

We've big fans of Apple's latest headphones – the super stylish Apple AirPods Max and right now on Amazon, you can grab a pair of them in beautiful metallic blue with a saving of £122!

Sennheiser Momentum 3: Were Sennheiser Momentum 3: Were £369 , now £250.07

Amazon must have been reading our guide to the best headphones for music, as they’ve knocked over £118 off the RRP of the Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones. A killer deal!

Beats Studio Buds: Were £129.99 Beats Studio Buds: Were £129.99 , now £99

Here’s a nice deal on the Beats Studio Buds from the team at Amazon. They’ve cut the cost by an easy-listening 24% - and they’re available in three colours: white, black and red.