The Strokes in Threat Of Joy video

The Strokes have released a video for their track Threat Of Joy.

It’s taken from their recent EP Future Present Past and is the first time in five years the band have all appeared in the same video.

The EP was the band’s first release since 2013 album Comedown Machine and was released on June 3.

Drummer Fab Moretti said: “One thing that I love about being in this band is that I feel like I’m constantly surprised and excited to see what comes up next.

“One thing that I’ve learnt from working with other people every once in a while, is that I don’t have the level of trust that I have with them with anybody else.”

The Strokes play at Byron Bay Splendour In The Grass in Australia on July 22.

