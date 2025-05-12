Pearl Jam release new limited edition 12 inch EP featuring songs from The Last Of Us, and share new video for Future Days

Pearl Jam have released a new EP compiling songs featured in the award-winning HBO drama series The Last Of Us.

In the latest episode of the series (season 2, episode 5), set in Seattle, Bella Ramsey's character Ellie is shown singing the opening line of Pearl Jam's Future Days, a song originally recorded as the closing track on Pearl Jam's 2013 album Lightning Bolt. The song also occupies a pivotal spot at the beginning of the 2020 video game The Last of Us Part II, where Ellie is shown the song by her friend and guardian Joel (played in the HBO series by Pedro Pascal).

Future Days is the lead track of Pearl Jam's new The Last Of Us EP, with the tracklist completed by All Or None from 2002's Riot Act album, a performance of Future Days recorded live at Eddie Vedder's Ohana festival last year, and Present Tense (Redux) from 1996's No Code album.

As well as being made available on streaming services, a strictly limited 12" EP is available to members of their Ten Club,

Watch the new video for Future Days below.

Pearl Jam - Future Days - YouTube Watch On

Pearl Jam were joined onstage last week by veteran British rock Peter Frampton.

Introducing Frampton to the crowd at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on May 8, vocalist Eddie Vedder explained in detail why the Nashville resident is something of a hero to the Seattle band.



“This gentleman was someone we looked up to before the Ramones. Some of our first guitar heroes, [like] Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend, he was right up there,” Eddie Vedder told the crowd at the 20,000 capacity venue when introducing the 75-year-old Bromley-born musician, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Referencing Frampton's hugely successful 1976 double live album, Frampton Comes Alive!, Vedder added, “It was one of reasons why we loved live records, and later we decided to release bootlegs because of his influence. He’s such an incredible human being on top of it. It is our honour, because at this point he’s become a good friend to the group. He’s recorded with Mike [McCready, PJ guitarist] and [drummer] Matt Cameron and we get to play with him tonight.”

Frampton then joined the band to perform Black, from their 1991 debut album, Ten.