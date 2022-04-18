The Security Project release video for live cover of Peter Gabriel's Slowburn

The Security Project, the celebrity Peter Gabriel covers band featuring Gabriel drummer from 1977-1986, Jerry Marotta, have released a live video of Slowburn, originally from Gabriel's 1977 debut album, which you can watch below.
At the same time the band have announced a ru of US tour dates throughout May which you can see bellow.
Alongside Marotta The Security Project also feature former King Crimson bassist Trey Gunn, singer Happy Rhodes, former Shriekback guitarist Michael Cozzi and David Jameson on keyboard and Eigenharp.
Expect The Unexpected Tour 2022 dates:
May 5: NY Pawling Daryl’s House Club
May 6: PA Sellersville Sellersville Theater
May 7: CT Bridgeport Park City Music Hall
May 9: VT S. Burlington Higher Ground
May 10: NH Keene Nova Arts
May 12: NY Saratoga Springs Putnam Place
May13: MA Pittsfield Colonial Theatre
May 14: NH Rochester Rochester Opera House
May 15: ME Portland Bayside Bowl
May 18: NY New York The Iridium
May 19: PA Jim Thorpe Mauch Chunk Opera House
May 20: MD Annapolis Ram’s Head on Stage
