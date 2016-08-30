Security Project detail Live 2

Security Project have announced they’ll release their second album Live 2 later this year.

The supergroup – which re-imagines the music of Peter Gabriel – features members of King Crimson, Shriekback and Gabriel’s original band. They’ll issue Live 2 on October 21 and it’s available for pre-order.

Trey Gunn and Michael Cozzi are joined in the by drummer Jerry Marotta, keyboardist David Jameson and singer Brian Cummins.

Speaking about the project, Marotta previously said: “Peter was always great at setting the table for us as musicians. He always got us started with great ideas.

“As we were creating Security we had no idea we were making something so unique. I’m proud that with Security Project we’re able to deliver the deepest of those songs, and do it with real conviction — playing them live.”

The release of Live 2 comes just five months after they launched Live 1 which was supported by a short run of US shows.

Security Project Live 2 tracklist

Family Snapshot Moribund The Burgermeister Humdrum Mercy Street Wallflower White Shadow Father, Son The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Fly On A Windshield On The Air