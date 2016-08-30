Dream Theater go behind-the-scenes on The Astonishing

Dream Theater have released a behind-the-scenes promo for their latest record The Astonishing.

Keyboardist Jordan Rudess and guitarist John Petrucci have launched a webisode series in which they discuss the themes in the concept album – one of which is their ‘Brother’ storyline. They say it explores the relationship between the fictional characters, brothers Gabriel and Arhys, who must defend themselves against a dystopian empire.

Petrucci says: “Some people might find it interesting to know what our headspace was when we were writing this – the compositional techniques we used when writing, and to get deeper into the analysis of how we made this cinematic experience.”

While he explains the importance of music and imagery, the guitarist also hints that their 13th studio work could potentially be made into a film in future.

He adds: “Because the experience of The Astonishing is an album – it’s not a movie, at least not yet – the music is important to guide the listener and conjure up these images as to what’s happening in the story. The music really acted as a score to us. Hopefully when you’re listening to it, you get this visual.”

In other news, Rudess and Flower Kings mainman Roine Stolt make guest appearances on Magic Machine, the upcoming album from An Endless Sporadic which is due out on September 16.

Dream Theater tour the US later this year.

