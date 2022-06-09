The Prog Collective tackle late 60s and early 70s rock on latest collaboration

Billy Sherwood's Prog Collective supergroup have announced their latest collaborative album, Songs We Were Taught, which looks to some of the most formative and influential songs of the 60s and 70s from the likes of Bob Dylan, Simon And Garfunkel, Cat Stevens and The Band.

The album features Jon Davison and Geoff Downes from Yes, Steve Hillage, David Sancious, Curved Air's Sonja Kristina, Martin Barre and Rod Argent as well as more contemporary artists like Dweezil Zappa, Ron 'Bumbelefoot' Thal, Roine Stolt and Rosalie Cunningham.

Songs We Were Taught will be released through Cleopatra Records on July 1. You can listen to a cover of The Animals House Of The Rising Sun, featuring Steve Hillage and David Clayton-Thomas from Blood Sweat & Tears below.

Pre-order Songs We Were Taught.

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

The Prog Collective: Songs We Were Taught

1. The Sound Of Silence - Jon Davison (Yes) & Geoff Downes (Yes/Asia)

2. Year Of The Cat - Billy Sherwood (Yes/Circa) & David Sancious (Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band)

3. House Of The Rising Sun - David Clayton-Thomas (Blood Sweat & Tears) & Steve Hillage (Gong)

4. In The Land Of Grey And Pink - Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses)

5. Summer Breeze - Roine Stolt (The Flower Kings) & Steve Morse (Dixie Dregs)

6. Fire And Rain - Sonja Kristina (Curved Air) & Martin Barre (Jethro Tull)

7. The Weight - Rod Argent (The Zombies) & Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (The Doobie Brothers)

8. Wild World - Rosalie Cunningham (Ipso Facto) & Patrick Moraz (The Moody Blues)

9. It's Too Late - Candice Night (Blackmore's Night) & Dweezil Zappa

10. The Times They Are A-Changin' - Martin Turner (Wishbone Ash) & Jerry Goodman (The Flock)