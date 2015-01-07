The Prodigy confirm 6th album on the way

The Prodigy have announced they will release a new album in March.

The band’s sixth album The Day Is My Enemy is issued on March 20 and features 14 new tracks. It is the follow-up to 2009’s Invaders Must Die.

A video teaser for the record has been made available.

The Prodigy will headline Friday night at the Isle Of Wight Festival June 12.

