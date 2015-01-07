Trending

The Prodigy confirm 6th album on the way

The Day Is My Enemy set for March release

The Prodigy have announced they will release a new album in March.

The band’s sixth album The Day Is My Enemy is issued on March 20 and features 14 new tracks. It is the follow-up to 2009’s Invaders Must Die.

A video teaser for the record has been made available.

The Prodigy will headline Friday night at the Isle Of Wight Festival June 12.

The Day Is My Enemy tracklist

  1. The Day is My Enemy 2. Nasty 3. Rebel Radio 4. Ibiza feat. Sleaford Mods 5. Destroy 6. Wild Frontier 7. Rok-Weiler 8. Beyond the Deathray 9. Rhythm Bomb feat. Flux Pavilion 10. Roadblox 11. Get Your Fight On 12. Medicine 13. Invisible Sun 14. Wall Of Death