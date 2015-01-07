The Prodigy confirm 6th album on the way

The Prodigy have announced they will release a new album in March.
The band’s sixth album The Day Is My Enemy is issued on March 20 and features 14 new tracks. It is the follow-up to 2009’s Invaders Must Die.
A video teaser for the record has been made available.
The Prodigy will headline Friday night at the Isle Of Wight Festival June 12.
The Day Is My Enemy tracklist
- The Day is My Enemy 2. Nasty 3. Rebel Radio 4. Ibiza feat. Sleaford Mods 5. Destroy 6. Wild Frontier 7. Rok-Weiler 8. Beyond the Deathray 9. Rhythm Bomb feat. Flux Pavilion 10. Roadblox 11. Get Your Fight On 12. Medicine 13. Invisible Sun 14. Wall Of Death