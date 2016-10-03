The Pretty Reckless issue Prisoner stream

The Pretty Reckless have released a stream of their track Prisoner.

It features on Taylor Momsen and co’s upcoming third album Who You Selling For, which is due out on October 21 via Razor & Tie Recordings.

The band previously released a promo for Take Me Down which featured Instagram images from their fans.

Momsen previously said she’d written 60 songs while working on the follow-up to 2014’s Going To Hell.

She told TeamRock: “I’m always jotting down ideas but it’s hard because it takes some time. It’s hard for me, at least, because I require isolation and to be alone with my thoughts.

“You’re just constantly around people and working on tour, and there’s not enough time to sit down and actually focus.”

The Pretty Reckless will head out on tour across North America in October.

The Who You Selling For cover

The Pretty Reckless Who You Selling For tracklist

The Walls Are Closing In / Hangman Oh My God Take Me Down Prisoner Wild City Back to The River Who You Selling For Bedroom Window Living In The Storm Already Dead The Devil’s Back Mad Love

Oct 20: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 22: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 23: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 24: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Oct 26: Lubbock Wild West, TX

Oct 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 29: New Orleans Voodoo Festival, LA

Oct 30: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Nov 01: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Nov 03: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 04: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues Orlando, FL

Nov 05: Orlando Destiny Club, FL

Nov 07: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Nov 10: Detroit Saint Andrews Hall, MI

Nov 11: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 12: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Nov 13: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Nov 15: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Nov 18: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Nov 19: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre, NY

Nov 21: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Nov 22: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Nov 23: Maplewood Myth Venue, MN

Nov 25: Green Bay Watering Hole, WI

Nov 26: Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, IA

Nov 28: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Depot, UT

Dec 01: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Dec 02: Seattle Showbox, WA

Dec 03: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Dec 06: Los Angeles Mayan, CA

Video: The Pretty Reckless' Touring Confessions