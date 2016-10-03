Trending

David Bowie singles package announced

Collection of David Bowie’s singles titled Legacy to be released in November

(Image: © Getty)

A compilation featuring the singles of David Bowie is to be released next month.

Titled Legacy, the collection will include a selection of the late icon’s most popular tracks including Space Oddity, Ashes To Ashes, Ziggy Stardust, Heroes and The Jean Genie.

A previously unreleased version of Bowie’s Life On Mars? will also feature, which has been remixed by original producer Ken Scott specially for the compilation.

It’ll launch on CD and deluxe 2CD on November 11 via Parlophone, with a 2LP edition set for January 6, 2017. Pre-orders for all formats are now being taken via Amazon.

Bowie passed away in January aged 69 after a long battle with cancer.

The Legacy cover

David Bowie Legacy CD tracklist

  1. Let’s Dance (single version)
  2. Ashes To Ashes (single version)
  3. Under Pressure – Queen & David Bowie
  4. Life On Mars? (2016 mix)
  5. Changes
  6. Oh! You Pretty Things
  7. The Man Who Sold The World
  8. Space Oddity
  9. Starman (original single mix)
  10. Ziggy Stardust
  11. The Jean Genie (original single mix)
  12. Rebel Rebel
  13. Golden Years (single version)
  14. Dancing In The Street - David Bowie & Mick Jagger
  15. China Girl (single version)
  16. Fame
  17. Sound And Vision
  18. Heroes (single version)
  19. Where Are We Now?
  20. Lazarus (radio edit)

David Bowie Legacy 2CD tracklist

CD1

  1. Space Oddity
  2. The Man Who Sold The World
  3. Changes
  4. Oh! You Pretty Things
  5. Life On Mars? (2016 mix)
  6. Starman (original single mix)
  7. Ziggy Stardust
  8. Moonage Daydream
  9. The Jean Genie (original single mix)
  10. All The Young Dudes
  11. Drive-In Saturday
  12. Sorrow
  13. Rebel Rebel
  14. Young Americans (original single edit)
  15. Fame
  16. Golden Years (single version)
  17. Sound And Vision
  18. Heroes (single version)
  19. Boys Keep Swinging
  20. Ashes To Ashes (single version)
  21. Fashion (single version)

CD2

  1. Under Pressure – Queen & David Bowie
  2. Let’s Dance (single version)
  3. China Girl (single version)
  4. Modern Love (single version)
  5. Blue Jean
  6. This Is Not – with The Pat Metheny Group
  7. Dancing In The Street – David Bowie & Mick Jagger
  8. Absolute Beginners (edit)
  9. Jump They Say (radio edit)
  10. Hallo Spaceboy (PSB Remix) – with The Pet Shop Boys
  11. Little Wonder (edit)
  12. I’m Afraid Of Americans (V1 edit)
  13. Thursday’s Child (radio edit)
  14. Slow Burn (radio edit)
  15. Everyone Says ‘Hi’
  16. New Killer Star (radio edit)
  17. Where Are We Now?
  18. Lazarus (radio edit)
  19. I Can’t Give Everything Away (radio edit)

