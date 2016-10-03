David Bowie singles package announced

A compilation featuring the singles of David Bowie is to be released next month.

Titled Legacy, the collection will include a selection of the late icon’s most popular tracks including Space Oddity, Ashes To Ashes, Ziggy Stardust, Heroes and The Jean Genie.

A previously unreleased version of Bowie’s Life On Mars? will also feature, which has been remixed by original producer Ken Scott specially for the compilation.

It’ll launch on CD and deluxe 2CD on November 11 via Parlophone, with a 2LP edition set for January 6, 2017. Pre-orders for all formats are now being taken via Amazon.

Bowie passed away in January aged 69 after a long battle with cancer.

The Legacy cover

David Bowie Legacy CD tracklist

Let’s Dance (single version) Ashes To Ashes (single version) Under Pressure – Queen & David Bowie Life On Mars? (2016 mix) Changes Oh! You Pretty Things The Man Who Sold The World Space Oddity Starman (original single mix) Ziggy Stardust The Jean Genie (original single mix) Rebel Rebel Golden Years (single version) Dancing In The Street - David Bowie & Mick Jagger China Girl (single version) Fame Sound And Vision Heroes (single version) Where Are We Now? Lazarus (radio edit)

David Bowie Legacy 2CD tracklist

CD1

Space Oddity The Man Who Sold The World Changes Oh! You Pretty Things Life On Mars? (2016 mix) Starman (original single mix) Ziggy Stardust Moonage Daydream The Jean Genie (original single mix) All The Young Dudes Drive-In Saturday Sorrow Rebel Rebel Young Americans (original single edit) Fame Golden Years (single version) Sound And Vision Heroes (single version) Boys Keep Swinging Ashes To Ashes (single version) Fashion (single version)

CD2

Under Pressure – Queen & David Bowie Let’s Dance (single version) China Girl (single version) Modern Love (single version) Blue Jean This Is Not – with The Pat Metheny Group Dancing In The Street – David Bowie & Mick Jagger Absolute Beginners (edit) Jump They Say (radio edit) Hallo Spaceboy (PSB Remix) – with The Pet Shop Boys Little Wonder (edit) I’m Afraid Of Americans (V1 edit) Thursday’s Child (radio edit) Slow Burn (radio edit) Everyone Says ‘Hi’ New Killer Star (radio edit) Where Are We Now? Lazarus (radio edit) I Can’t Give Everything Away (radio edit)

Final David Bowie tracks to appear on Lazarus Cast Album

The Top 10 Best David Bowie Lyrics