The Pretty Reckless issue Take Me Down fan lyric video

The Pretty Reckless have released a lyric video featuring fan-shot Instagram images for their new single Take Me Down.

The song is lifted from their forthcoming album Who You Selling For, due out on October 21.

Singer Taylor Momsen told TeamRock last year that she’d written 60 songs for the follow-up to 2014’s Going To Hell.

She said: “I’m always jotting down ideas but it’s hard because it takes some time. It’s hard for me, at least, because I require isolation and to be alone with my thoughts.

“You’re just constantly around people and working on tour, and there’s not enough time to sit down and actually focus.”

Momsen added: “It will be done when it’s better than Going To Hell. I’m not going to put something out that’s not better than the work that we did.”

Further album release details will be revealed in due course.

The Pretty Reckless have a number of tour dates scheduled in North America this autumn.

Oct 20: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 22: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 23: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 24: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Oct 26: Lubbock Wild West, TX

Oct 27: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 29: New Orleans Voodoo Festival, LA

Oct 30: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Nov 01: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Nov 03: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 04: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues Orlando, FL

Nov 05: Orlando Destiny Club, FL

Nov 07: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Nov 10: Detroit Saint Andrews Hall, MI

Nov 11: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 12: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Nov 13: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Nov 15: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Nov 18: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Nov 19: Niagara Falls Rapids Theatre, NY

Nov 21: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Nov 22: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Nov 23: Maplewood Myth Venue, MN

Nov 25: Green Bay Watering Hole, WI

Nov 26: Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, IA

Nov 28: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Depot, UT

Dec 01: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Dec 02: Seattle Showbox, WA

Dec 03: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Dec 06: Los Angeles Mayan, CA

