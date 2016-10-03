Killswitch Engage Jesse records screams for video game

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach has recorded vocal parts for an upcoming video game.

The singer laid down “grunts, groans, screams and dark whispering” for the as-yet-untitled game, due for release in February of next year.

Leach has released a brief Instagram video of him in the studio with award-winning soundtrack duo Saunder Jurriaans and Danny Bensi. The video can be viewed below.

Leach says: “Spent the afternoon with my severely talented friend Saunder Jurriaans doing sound effects for a killer video game. I’ve known Saunder since the late 1990s and since day one I thought he was a super great guy and an extraordinary musician.

“Saunder and his musical Partner Danny Bensi now score movies and games – these dudes win awards. They are so much fun to work with as they are intense and funny musical geniuses.

“So honoured they call on me when they need grunts, groans, screams and dark whispering for a track. This is my second time doing this and I absolutely love it.

“I’m going to have to pick this game up when it is released in February. As soon as I know the name of the game and when it’s out I’ll let all you gamers know.”

Leach adds that he was blown away by the sheer amount of work that goes into scoring a video game.

“I was baffled at how much time and how much care these guys put into what they do,” he says. “They actually rented property out in the woods and hired a team of musicians to create authentic sounding battle drum tones for this game.

“Next time you are playing a game pay attention to the nosies and music being played. There are hard-working, amazing musicians that do this type of work.”

Killswitch Engage recently released a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of their video for Cut Me Loose, taken from this year’s album Incarnate.

The band have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016, as well as a string of Australia and New Zealand dates next year.

Nov 24: Newport Centre, UK

Nov 27: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Dec 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 01: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Mar 03: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 04: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Mar 05: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 08: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

