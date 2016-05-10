Trending

The Pineapple Thief announce Your Wilderness

By News  

The Pineapple Thief will release latest album Your Wilderness on August 12

The Pineapple Thief
The Pineapple Thief
(Image: © Rob Monk)

The Pineapple Thief have announced they’ll release their next album titled Your Wilderness on August 12 via KScope.

It’ll be the band’s follow-up to 2014’s Magnolia – and they’ve issued a short teaser clip of the eight-track record. View it below.

Mainman Bruce Soord has also revealed it’ll feature a range of guest musicians – including King Crimson drummer Gavin Harrison.

He says: “Since Magnolia, the most eye-catching change is obviously having Gavin Harrison contribute drums throughout the album. This has not only redefined our sound but also redefined how we approached the songs as a band. Gavin’s drumming is technically brilliant but also incredibly musical, and it inspired all of us to raise our game.”

Soord reports he’s rediscovered his “progressive roots in terms of song-writing and arrangement” and adds: “We were lucky enough to have John Helliwell from Supertramp contribute some beautiful clarinet parts and Caravan’s Geoffrey Richardson provided a string quartet.

“We were also joined by a lovely four-piece choir and to cap it all off, my friend Darran Charles from Godsticks added some jaw-dropping guitar playing.”

He continues: “You’ve never heard a The Pineapple Thief album like this one. I am convinced people will love this record as much as we do.”

The band are currently putting the pieces in place for a late 2016 European tour and plotting dates in North America. Further details will be revealed in due course.

The Pineapple Thief Your Wilderness tracklist

  1. In Exile
  2. No Man’s Land
  3. Tear You Up
  4. That Shore
  5. Take Your Shot
  6. Fend For Yourself
  7. The Final Thing On My Mind
  8. Where We Stood