The Pineapple Thief announce European tour

The Pineapple Thief have announced an 11-date European tour.

They’ve lined up the shows for September in support of their latest album Your Wilderness – and they’ll once again be joined on the road by King Crimson drummer Gavin Harrison and Godsticks guitarist Darran Charles.

Harrison and Charles previously played with the band on their winter dates earlier this year.

The Pineapple Thief leader Bruce Soord says: “We can’t wait to get back on the road again! Personally, I am really excited that people will have another opportunity to see and hear this fantastic lineup.

“Darran and Gavin have brought a whole new dimension to this band.”

They’ll will perform Your Wilderness in full, along with a variety of reimagined tracks from their back catalogue. The shows will also mark the last of the year for the band.

Support will be provided by Charles and his Godsticks bandmates.

Find a full list of The Pineapple Thief’s tour dates below.

The Pineapple Thief 2017 European tour

Sep 06: Dresden Alter Schlachtof, Germany

Sep 07: Warsaw Progesja Music Zone, Poland

Sep 08: Krakow Kwadrat Music Club, Poland

Sep 09: Brno Melodka, Czech Republic

Sep 10: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Sep 11: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Sep 12: Stuttgart Universum, Germany

Sep 13: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Sep 14: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 16: London ULU, UK

Sep 17: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

