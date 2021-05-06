The Omnific announce new single Wax And Wane

Dual bass playing Australian proggers The Omnific have announced that they have signed a worldwide record deal with leading Australian prog label Wild Thing Records, landed management representation with Wild Thing Presents and also joined the booking roster at Destroy All Lines.

At the same time the band have released a short trailer for their upcoming single Wax And Wane, which you can watch below. Wax And Wane will be the band;s first release on the Wild Thing label and precedes the band's next album, which will be released later in the year.

"Being two years since our last release, all of us at The Omnific are eager to share the next chapter of our story with the world," the band say. "With a newfound relationship with Wild Thing Records & Management, our passion to release this album with a great team behind us is unmatched.”



Wild Things Records General Manager, Tibor Gede adds: ‘“The Omnific achieve with their new record the unimaginable by simultaneously pushing the boundaries of the genre with their pulsing syncopated rhythmics and intricate harmonies whilst also writing fantastic songs accessible to ears far and wide… pulling it off simply with just two bassists and a drummer, no vocals, or guitar whatsoever! Wow, what a pleasure to work with this act!”

The Omnific have released three EPs and having toured with Between The Buried & Me, Ne Obliviscaris, Galactic Empire, Circles and others.

