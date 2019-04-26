The Omnific release promo video for chilled out Moonstruck

Australian three-piece prog outfit The Omnific have released a new video for their track Moonstruck. You can watch the hole video below. Moonstruck is taken from the band's latest EP, The Mind's Eye, which will be released on May 10.

"Moonstruck is the love ballad of the The Mind’s Eye," bassist Toby Peterson-Stewart tells Prog. "When arranging this song we made an effort to keep it simple and bare in terms of orchestration, keeping true to the sound of two basses. Half of the song is simply just that."

‘Initially, Moonstruck was a guitar orientated piece I had written around 4 years back, with no intentions of recording or releasing," adds fellow bass player Matt Fackrell. "But when we adapted the parts a few years later to fit the 2 basses, the song pieced itself together in a manner we are very happy with."

The band also announced an EP release tour, which features not only headline shows in Canberra, Sydney, Perth and Melbourne, but a huge Australian tour alongside the voices of The Song Company, which takes their prog'n'bass sound and adds a choral voice - and puts them into halls and cathedrals in Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, North Sydney, Wollongong, Berry and Perth. You can see full tour dates below.

The Mind's Eye EP can be pre-ordered here.