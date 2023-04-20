The Ocean share epic cinematic video for Subatlantic

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

German prog metal sextet The Ocean will release new album Holocene in May

The Ocean
German prog metal outfit The Ocean have shared a stunningly cinematic new video for their track Subatlantic, which you can watch below.

Subatlantic is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, Holocene, which will be released through Pelagic Records on May 19, and which sees the band add a closing chapter to their paleontology-inspired album series that began with 2007's Precambrian.

Subatlantic "starts off with trip-hop beats and dark psychedelia and slowly gains momentum to eventually culminate in an unexpectedly heavy grand finale of the album. Intricate and heavy guitar riffs are built over a propulsive rhythm section and when vocalist Loïc Rossetti eventually screams 'prepare for departure'," the band reveal.

Holocene was recorded entirely by the band themselves at Voigtmann's studio Die Mühle in the rural North of Germany and at the band's own Oceanland 2.0 studio in Berlin and mixed by Swedish producer and long time ally Karl Daniel Lidén.

Pre-order Holecene.

