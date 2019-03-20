Neal Morse details rock opera album Jesus Christ: The Exorcist 

Neal Morse has revealed that he’ll release his rock opera album Jesus Christ: The Exorcist this summer.

Morse revealed he was working on the double album in September last year and that he would be joined on the record by his former Spock’s Beard bandmate Nick D'Virgilio, current Spock’s Beard frontman Ted Leonard, Eric Gillette, Randy George, Bill Hubauer and Matt Smith.

Jesus Christ: The Exorcist will launch on June 14 via Frontiers Music srl on 2CD, 3LP and on digital and streaming platforms.

Morse says on the album’s sound: “It’s completely diverse. There are touching ballads, rousing ensemble pieces, classical elements and dramatic Broadway musical type songs as well.

“It’s really meant to be listened and experienced all the way through as you would a play or an opera. I hope that people will experience it in that way because I think that’s where they will really find the power in it.

“These songs and pieces of music were all written specifically for this project. I wrote the first draft in 2008 and 2009, I believe. Then, last year in preparation for a performance at MorseFest I rewrote the whole musical again."

Morse adds: "I couldn’t be happier with the final outcome and I am thrilled that it is coming out on Frontiers this June.”

To mark the album announcement, Morse has released a video for Get Behind Me Satan featuring guest vocals from Leonard.

Morse explains: ”I don’t know why it came to me in quite this way, but definitely the influences on this song are Black Sabbath and Deep Purple primarily. I even asked Rich Mouser when he was mixing the song to listen to Paranoid because I thought that vocal effect would be cool on Ted’s voice.”

Jesus Christ: The Exorcist is now available for pre-order. Find further details below.

Neal Morse: Jesus Christ: The Exorcist

CD1

1. Introduction

2. Overture

3. Getaway

4. Gather The People

5. Jesus’ Baptism

6. Jesus’ Temptation

7. There’s A Highway

8. The Woman Of Seven Devils

9. Free At Last

10. The Madman Of The Gadarenes

11. Love Has Called My Name

12. Better Weather

13. The Keys To The Kingdom

14. Get Behind Me Satan

CD2

1. He Must Go To The Cross

2. Jerusalem

3. Hearts Full Of Holes

4. The Last Supper

5. Gethsemane

6. Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial

7. Judas’ Death

8. Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion

9. Mary At The Tomb

10. The Greatest Love Of All

11. Love Has Called My Name (Reprise)