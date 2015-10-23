Nick Beggs details Mute Gods debut

Nick Beggs has confirmed his latest project The Mute Gods will release their debut album in January.

Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me features bassist and vocalist Beggs alongside two previous colleagues, drummer Marco Minnemann and keyboardist Roger King.

The bandleader, who revealed the trio in August, says: “The record has a number of moods – but overall, it’s a rather disgruntled rant at the dystopia we’ve created for ourselves and our children.

“Roger and I worked together for quite a few years in the Steve Hackett band. His strengths are my weaknesses and I believe we complement each other rather well.

“After working extensively with the Steven Wilson band, I invited Marco to play drums for me. Although I have a couple of other guest drummers like Nick D’Virgilio and Gary O’Toole, Marco is playing on the majority of tracks. He also added his genius with some sound modelling and guitar.”

Beggs namechecks the songs Swimming Horses and *Feed The Troll *as ones to watch, and adds: “Sonically, you can expect an album that tips its hat in the direction of alternative rock and pop.”

Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me arrives on January 22 via InsideOut. More on the band is available via their website.