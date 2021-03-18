The Mighty Ra release Morricone-inspired video for Freedom

South Wales prog band The Mighty Ra, who feature members of Multi Story and Cyan, have released a video for Freedom. The Western-themed video, which you can watch below, was recorded by the band during lockdown.

“This is one of the songs we put to video in lockdown, struggling with our sanity and the frustration of assembling a band just before the pandemic," says keyboard player and Multi Story man Rob Wilsher. "So jumping on the lockdown video bandwagon we cobbled together the shots for Freedom, a song about an outlaw escaping the confines of the jailhouse in the wild west, something relatable to all in lockdown. The intro was inspired by Ennio Morricone who passed away during writing.”

The band are currently putting the final touches to pre-production in readiness for their studio session in April when they will be recording their debut album, All Secrets Known, which will be released through Robert Reed's White Knight label.

Alongside Wilshire, The Mighty Ra feature former Cyan and Ezra guitarist and singer Andy Edwards, who has also worked with Kentish Spires and Last Flight To Pluto, Maplejacks bass player Dave Rowe and Cirus drummer Rob Griffiths.

The Mighty Ra plan to release All Secrets Down in the summer.