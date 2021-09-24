The Marilyn Manson 'Jane Doe' sexual assault lawsuit has been refiled

A sexual assault lawsuit against Marilyn Manson has been refiled after having initially been dismissed by a judge last week (September 14) on statute of limitations grounds. The accuser – identified only as Jane Doe – had claimed she had repressed memories of the incident until she discovered other allegations against the singer earlier this year.

Judge Gregory Keosian initially dismissed the case as having 'insufficient evidence to overcome the statute of limitations', as the alleged assault took place in 2011. The plaintiff's legal team were given 20 days to re-file the case, which they agreed to do while issuing a statement that "[Marilyn Manson] wants to silence our client about her rape. He tried to use technical legal arguments to get her case thrown out altogether.

"The judge thoughtfully analyzed the case law, and rightfully held that her case can go forward, so long as she amends her complaint to add some additional details. We intend to amend with those additional details very shortly, and look forward to the opportunity to make Manson answer for his actions.”

California state law currently observes a 10-year limit on cases filed by adult survivors of sexual abuse, though prosecutors can still file a case providing they have independent supporting evidence of the crime, or comply with California’s DNA exception rule.

The case has now been refiled to include new details of the alleged assault, including a claim that Manson threatened to "bash her head in" should she report the alleged assault to authorities.

In February Manson's former partner Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused him of abuse in an Instagram post. Subsequently, a number of other women also came forward to allege historic abuse.

Manson, real name Brian Warner, also faces three further sexual assault lawsuits. Game Of Thrones actress Esme Bianco filed charges against the singer in April, for rape, sexual battery and human trafficking. Her lawsuit states: “Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions. Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011.”



In May, Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters, filed her own lawsuit, accusing the singer of sexual assault, battery and harassment. Walters, who worked for Manson in 2010 and 2011, claims that he physically and psychologically abused her, subjecting her to “personal and professional sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse.”

Model/actor Ashley Morgan Smithline, filed her complaint in June, alleging sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment, among other abusive behaviour.

Manson has publicly denied all allegations.