Evan Rachel Wood: Marilyn Manson horrifically abused me for years

Evan Rachel Wood has publicly accused Marilyn Manson of abusing her during their relationship in the late 2000s.

The Westworld actor alleged that she was “groomed” as a teenager by Manson, before he “horrifically abused’ and “brainwashed” her.

Wood said in an Instagram post: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.

“I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood has previously stated that she was abused by an unnamed partner during a relationship that began when she was 18. In 2009, Manson told Spin magazine that he “fantasised about smashing [Wood’s] skull in with a sledgehammer” after they temporarily broke up.

When Metal Hammer asked Marilyn Manson to respond to the allegations of abuse during an interview in late 2020, he hung up on our journalist. Manson’s representatives turned down a request for the singer to do another interview to clarify his story. “We have advised our client not to comment further on your article,” said Manson’s spokesman.

Wood’s post has prompted several other women to share similar allegations against Manson. Their posts are below, though they contain disturbing accusations of abuse, including rape, physical violence, death threats and torture.

Louder and Metal Hammer have contacted Manson’s representatives for comment.

A post shared by Evan Rachel Wood (@evanrachelwood) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Sarah McNeilly (@mcneilly.sarah) A photo posted by on

A post shared by ashleylindsaymorgan (@ashleylindsaymorgan) A photo posted by on