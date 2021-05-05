“I survived a monster”: Marilyn Manson accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline details graphic abuse claims

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault and sexual battery.

A former girlfriend of Marilyn Manson has detailed the sexual abuse and torture she allegedly suffered at the hands of the singer, calling him “a monster”.

In an interview with People magazine, Ashley Morgan Smithline alleged that Manson tortured and abused her during a two-year relationship that began in 2010.

The model and actor, who originally named Manson as her abuser on Instagram in February, accused the singer of raping her multiple times, including when she was unconscious and “tied up”. She says her nose was broken during one sexual assault.

“There was so much abuse,” said Smithline. “There was so many things of him… even just shoving in his fist in my mouth, that could have killed me… putting the pillow over my face a little too long.”

Smithline alleged that the singer also whipped her and cut her, including carving his initials into her thigh using a knife emblazoned with a swastika.

Smithline likened the relationship to being in a cult, saying she was “brainwashed” by the singer, who she claimed deprived her of sleep, made her drink his blood as part of a “blood pact” and imprisoned her in a glass box more than 100 times.

“I was afraid for my life every single moment I was with him, but more I was afraid he was going to get rid of me and find someone else. And that’s really sick… that’s very brainwashed.”

Manson’s camp denied Smithline’s claims via a statement to People: “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn't last one week." (People say Smithline has provided them with emails and messages they say span two years).

Last week, another of Manson’s accusers, Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco, sued the singer for rape, sexual battery and human trafficking. Bianco also named Warner's manager Tony Ciulla and his company Ciulla Management as defendants in the lawsuit which was filed today in a United States District Court for the Central District of California.

The lawsuit states: “Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions. Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011.”

Manson’s attorney called Bianco’s accusations “provably false”.

Several other women have accused Manson of abuse, including actor Evan Rachel Wood.

“I have bonded with the five main girls who went through this, and we have found such a strength in numbers,” says Smithline. “Our stories are identical, it’s disgusting.”