Marilyn Manson sued for sexual assault and battery by former assistant Ashley Walters

Marilyn Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters, has filed a lawsuit against the singer, alleging sexual assault, battery and harassment.

According to court documents obtained by The Cut (and shared by Rolling Stone), Walters – who worked for the singer in 2010 and 2011 – claims that Manson physically and psychologically abused her, subjecting her to “personal and professional sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse.”

Walters alleges that during their first meeting, at Manson’s house in 2010, that the singer attempted to pin her on a bed to kiss her, bit her ear and placed her hand in his underwear.

Walters explained that she decided to ignore the alleged assault and begin working for Manson after the singer began to act more professionally towards her. However, she claims that he began to make her feel uncomfortable again after allegedly asking her to become his director of photography if she ‘auditioned’ by appearing in a video wearing only her underwear and a Nazi jacket.

The lawsuit goes on to describes Manson’s “drug induced fits of rage”, which included physical violence towards Walters. It also alleges that Manson “routinely encourage, promoted and expected Walters to ‘please’ his friends in whatever way they desired", adding that unnamed acquaintances of the singer sexually harassed and groped her. The singer also allegedly showed Walters a video of him abusing and whipping a young fan.

Walters claimed she was initially fired by Manson in July 2011 because the singer disapproved of her contacting his ex-partner, Game Of Thrones actor Esme Bianco, before being briefly rehired and fired again in October 2011.

Walters is seeking unspecified damages from Manson, as well as back pay and lost wages plus the deletion of footage and images the singer may have of her and other women he obtained without their consent.

Last month, Esme Bianco sued Marilyn Manson – real name Brian Warner – for rape, sexual battery and human trafficking. Several other women, including actor Evan Rachel Wood and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, have accused the singer of abuse. Manson denies all accusations made against him.