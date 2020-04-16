The Lickerish Quartet release lyric video for Fadoodle

The Lickerish Quartet, the band formed by former Jellyfish members Roger Manning, Eric Dover and Tim Smith, have released a new lyric video for Fadoodle. Fadoodle is taken from the band's upcoming debut release, the Threesome Vol. 1 EP, which is out via The Lickerish Quartet/Label Logic on May 15.

“Well, I’m always looking for new ways to say dirty things,” says Dover, who co-wrote Fadoodle. “I found a big list of naughty words from back in the day for what people used to denote fornication. It’s fascinating, because this has the distinction of being a pop song that has the world’s oldest slang yet is released in the 21st Century.”

“This one has that eighth-note driving thing that was a big part of the glitter sound of the early punk wave, so it’s got that kind of energy right out of the gate," adds keyboard player Roger Manning. "Thankfully, once we had Eric’s lyric in place, it was just a free-for-all in having fun with the vocal interplay.”

The re-uniting of the three musicians is the closest to a much-wanted Jellyfish reunion the music world has seen since the band's split in 1994, although Manning and former Jellyfish member Jason Falkner did open for Cheap Trick in 2008 performing some Jellyfish songs and Manning and Dover were in Manning's post-Jellyfish outfit Imperial Drag.

Pre-order Threesome Vol. 1 EP.