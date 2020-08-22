The Last Giant release video for new single Nova

Shetland prog metallers/post-rocker duo The Last Giant have released a video for their brand new single Nova, which the band will release digitally themsleves through Future Cowboy on Tuesday August 25. You can watch the video in full below.

The track is taken from the band's forthcoming second EP I: Terminus which again will be released digitally themsleves through Future Cowboy on September 4. The three track EP channels prog, metal, post-rock and math-rock.

"I: Terminus explores a journey from beginning to end, with each song representing the main events of the journey," says guitarist/synth/programmer Jamie Hatchbar, who is joined in The Last Giant by bassist and Prog Magazine writer Chris Cope.

“The three tracks have all been recorded during lockdown, giving us a focus during the last number of months. We had quite a good response on our last EP five years ago and are hoping people who enjoyed that come back and see how much we have improved since then.”

(Image credit: The Last Giant)

The Last Giant: I: Terminus

1. Laika

2. Nova

3. Tunguska?