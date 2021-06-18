The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost release new video for I Will Never Hurt

New Canterbury-inspired outfit The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost, who feature members of Engineers, Bluetones, theaudience and more, have released a video for their new single I Will Never Hurt, which you can watch below.

Slow Down is the first music from the band's upcoming debut album Afters, which will be released through Kscope on August 13.

“This is my favourite song on the LP, because it's the one we finished last, which is often the way," says the ban's Billy Reeves. "I feel it’s a really nice example our fusing 90s slo-core with early 1970s Canterbury. Jon Poole from Cardiacs joined us on this song as well, tinkling the keys, but the real star is Alistair Strachan's beautiful shiny cornet, to whom we are extremely grateful and also to Gordon Mills Jr. who recorded the vocal just before we weren’t allowed in recording studios.”

Afters also features a stellar guest list, including Thomas Anderson of fellow Kscope signees Gazpacho, Simon Raymonde of Cocteau Twins, Dale Davis from Amy Winehouse’s band and Andy Lewis from Paul Weller’s band.

Afters will be available on vinyl, CD and digitally.

Pre-order Afters.