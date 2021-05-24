The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost launch with video for Slow Down

New Canterbury-inspired outfit The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost, who feature members of Engineers, Bluetones, theaudience and more, have released a video for their very first single Slow Down, which you can watch below.

Slow Down is the first music from the band's upcoming debut album Afters, which will be released through Kscope on August 13. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

The seeds for The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost were sewn with former 90s indie band theaudience member Billy Reeves who resurrected musical ideas and demos with Bluetones singer Mark Morriss, Mark Peters from Engineers and keyboard player Crayola Lectern from Lost Horizons and Departure Lounge.

Afters also features a stellar guest list, including Thomas Anderson of fellow Kscope signees Gazpacho, Simon Raymonde of Cocteau Twins, Dale Davis from Amy Winehouse’s band and Andy Lewis from Paul Weller’s band.

Afters will be available on vinyl, CD and digitally.

Pre-order Afters.

(Image credit: Kscope)

The Helicopter Of The Holy Ghost: Afters

1. Slow Down

2. Difficult Song

3. Tony Got A Car

4. A Little Longer

5. Hangar Lane Gyratory System; 4.44am

6. I Will Never Hurt

7. End Of Loneliness

8. You Too

9. I Didn't