The Gaslight Anthem announce album and tour

The Gaslight Anthem have revealed details of the follow-up to 2012's Handwitten. Get Hurt will be released on August 18.

The album was recorded in Nashville with producer Mike Crossey, who’s previously worked with the Arctic Monkeys, Jake Bugg and The 1975.

Back in 2012, we described Handwritten as “a mature, propulsive trammel of grunge-ravaged roadster rock’n’roll”.

A video taster for the new album is now available on YouTube

Get Hurt can be pre-ordered now, and is also available as a deluxe, signed edition.

Tracklisting

Stay Vicious 1,000 Years Get Hurt Stray Paper Helter Skeleton Underneath the Ground Rollin’ and Tumblin’ Red Violins Selected Poems Ain’t That a Shame Break Your Heart

Tour Dates

November 17 - Apollo - Manchester, UK

November 19 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK

November 21 - Corn Exchange - Edinburgh, UK

November 22 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK

November 23 - Academy - Birmingham, UK