The Fierce And The Dead list live dates

The Fierce And The Dead have revealed their last run of shows for 2015.

They’ll play four dates in the coming weeks to complete live support activities for recent EP Magnet, including appearances with the Aristocrats, Crippled Black Phoenix and Mannheim.

Guitarist Matt Stevens says: “It’s been a great year for us, and to play with some of our favourite bands is a massive deal for us. The Aristocrats don’t normally have supports, so it’s really lovely to be asked by them.”

The shows will include material from their third album, which becomes their focus of attention following the shows. Tickets are on sale now via their website.

Stevens appears on the Prog Magazine Show on Teamrock Radio on Wednesday (October 28).

Nov 13: The End Festival, London

Nov 26: London Dome – with Crippled Black Phoenix

Nov 27: Nottingham JT Soars – with Mannheim

Dec 18: London Heaven – with the Artistocrats