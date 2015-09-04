The Fierce And The Dead: Magnet

Matt Stevens and his band return with their first release for two years, a short but sweet blast of uptempo alternative rock that’s a far cry from their early post-rock experimentation.

Marvellously insistent and muscular, Magnet In Your Face is perhaps the track most reminiscent of material from their last LP Spooky Action, but it’s Palm Trees that’s the highlight. The brick-subtle cry of ‘PALM TREES!’ during a sonic lull may be somewhat redundant, but the main recurring riff is fantastic, with atmospheric chords underneath providing both a counterpoint and wonderful sense of motion. Part 6 (The Eighth Circuit) is a welcome curveball. Opening with a grinding veil of noise in the vein of My Bloody Valentine, it segues into a melodic, downtempo number that borrows both post-rock’s dynamics and trip-hop’s sense of cinematic drama to bring the EP to a dreamy close. Though it’s too short to offer a clear view of where The Fierce And The Dead are going, Magnet is a stirring document of a band bringing the sound of their live show to the studio. Based on this evidence, they’re in rude health, and fans will now be clamouring for a new, full-length record.