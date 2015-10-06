Crippled Black Phoenix stream Spider Island

Crippled Black Phoenix have premiered a stream of their track Spider Island.

It’s taken from the band’s New Dark Age Tour EP, their first release via Season Of Mist Records – and comes after mainman Justin Greaves reactivated the band following a fall-out with his former colleagues.

Greaves says: “It really feels as if we are living in a new dark age. Religious and political oppression, the population being fed constant untruths… it reminds us of the priests in the middle ages telling folk about dog-headed monsters living in the woods – but if you repent and join the church, they will protect you.”

He adds: “The song Spider Island is more personal. There I mentally put all the bad people. Recently there have been a few people who need to go to Spider Island and live a life of torture, along with all the other scumbags who cling to power in the world.”

Greaves is joined in the revamped lineup by Daniel Anghede, Mark Furnevall, Ben Wilsker, Daisy Chapman, Niall Hone, Jonas Stalhammar and Belinda Kordic. They released the track Childhoods End in August through TeamRock and will start a European tour with four UK dates next month.

Nov 23: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Audio, UK

Nov 25: Bristol Fleece, UK

Nov 26: London Dome, UK

Nov 27: Dortmund Leafmeal Festival, Germany

Nov 28: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 29: Poznan Minoga, Poland

Nov 30: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 01: Kosice Kararne, Slovakia

Dec 03: Bucharest Fabrica, Romania

Dec 04: Timisoara Daos Club, Romania

Dec 05: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Dec 06: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Dec 07: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Dec 08: Prattein Mini Z7, Switzerland

Dec 09: Munich Strom, Germany

Dec 10: Weinheim Cafe Central, Germany

Dec 11: Uden De Pul, Netherlands

Dec 12: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Dec 13: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Dec 14: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Dec 15: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Dec 16: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Dec 17: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden