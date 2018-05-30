The Fierce And The Dead go back to the days of 48k in new video

The Fierce And The Dead have released a new video for their track 48k exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the band’s latest album The Euphoric which launched earlier this month via Bad Elephant Music.

It’s the third promo taken from the record and follows Truck and 1991.

The Mark Duffy-directed video shows a mallet smashing up a home computer remarkably similar to a 48k ZX Spectrum and acknowledges classic video games Asteroids, Space Invaders and 80s favourite Chuckie Egg.

Guitarist Matt Stevens tells Prog: “It’s our anthem for 80s computer nerds – we all grew playing on the Spectrum and all those other 8-bit computers.

“It reminds me of 80s thrash and St Vincent stuck through a broken Eventide effects processor. It’s a fun song to play live for sure, we’ve been so pleased with how the new album has been received.”

The Fierce And The Dead have a handful of UK shows planned this year, including a set at The Lexington in London in November. They’ll play The Euphoric in full on the night, with support provided by Kylver.

The Fierce And The Dead 2018 UK tour dates

Jun 16: Bromsgrove Sonic Rock Solstice Festival

Jul 20: Margate Dreamland (w/Hawkwind)

Jul 21: Weymouth Pavillion (w/Hawkwind)

Jul 27: Kozfest Festival

Oct 13: Sheffield Reckoner Festival

Nov 10: London The Lexington (w/Kylver)